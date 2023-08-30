IMPD: At Least One Person Killed in Fatal Irvington Crash
INDIANAPOLIS–There was a fatal crash that happened just before noon on the east side of Indianapolis in the Irvington district.
IMPD says they came across a vehicle that was inverted on Greenfield Avenue, which is just east of South Ritter Avenue and Brookville Road in a residential area.
At least one person was killed in the crash.
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.
