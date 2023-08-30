Listen Live
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed in Fatal Irvington Crash

Published on August 30, 2023

Police lights at the scene of a shooting

Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

INDIANAPOLIS–There was a fatal crash that happened just before noon on the east side of Indianapolis in the Irvington district.

IMPD says they came across a vehicle that was inverted on Greenfield Avenue, which is just east of South Ritter Avenue and Brookville Road in a residential area.

At least one person was killed in the crash.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

