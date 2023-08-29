IMPD Recovers Stolen Gaming Cards in New York City

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday it has recovered the nearly $300,000 of stolen gaming cards from Gen Con Indy 2023 in New York City.

On Aug. 1, two people of interest acquired a pallet jack, stole a pallet of “Magic: The Gathering” cards, and moved them to an unknown location. The theft happened before the convention started, while vendors were setting up displays at various times.

Later, on Aug. 10, IMPD said they wanted to speak with Thomas Dunbar and Andrew Pearson Giaume, residents of New York City. They were described as “strong persons of interest” by police.

Police say charges are expected to be filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators are still working to gather information on the specifics of the theft.

IMPD did not share if anyone has been arrested.

IMPD detectives requested the assistance of the New York State Police in confiscating the cards. The gaming cards are in the process of being returned to Indianapolis, police say.