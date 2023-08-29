Listen Live
Local News

School District Requires Adult Supervision at Sporting Events

Published on August 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

College Football Playoff logo on a football field

Source: (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FISHERS, Ind. — If your children attend Hamilton Southeastern Schools, you may have to go to future sporting events with them.

The district announced Tuesday that students in grades K-8 must now have adult supervision at high school sporting events.  It is not entirely clear why this change is being implemented, though the district did cite “safety concerns.”

Related Stories

Changes in “K-8 Participation at High School Sporting Events” will affect those hoping to attend games at Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern high schools.

WISH-TV reports that parents should reach out to school administrators for more information.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Education Local News - Sports Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close