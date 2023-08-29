School District Requires Adult Supervision at Sporting Events

FISHERS, Ind. — If your children attend Hamilton Southeastern Schools, you may have to go to future sporting events with them.
The district announced Tuesday that students in grades K-8 must now have adult supervision at high school sporting events. It is not entirely clear why this change is being implemented, though the district did cite “safety concerns.”
Changes in “K-8 Participation at High School Sporting Events” will affect those hoping to attend games at Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern high schools.
WISH-TV reports that parents should reach out to school administrators for more information.
Kendall And Casey