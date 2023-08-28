Listeria Recall for Mixed Vegetables at Stores Including Kroger

STATEWIDE — Bags of frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetables sold at Food Lion and Kroger are being recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall was initiated after third-party lab results showed a potential presence of the bacteria in a customer’s bag of sweet corn.

Although there have been no reports of illness or complaints, consumers are urged not to consume the product and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Listeria infection can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems, as well as potentially lead to a miscarriage or stillbirth in pregnant women.

Even healthy people can suffer symptoms including fever, headaches, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.