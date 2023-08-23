ESPN: Taylor Given Tuesday Deadline for Trade

INDIANAPOLIS — The top running back for the Indianapolis Colts has a deadline on his trade request.
ESPN says Jonathan Taylor has been given until Tuesday to secure a trade, after being granted permission to do so by the organization this week.
At least six teams are interested in signing Taylor, reports ESPN. The Colts, however, are only interested in a high-value trade, which could be something similar to a first-round draft pick or draft picks worth something similar.
Taylor requested a trade last month after contract negotiations with Indianapolis seemed to hit a brick wall. Taylor wants an extension and more money compared to his rookie contract. He’s currently on the last year of that contract.
The All-Pro running back has not participated in preseason practice or games so far. Taylor is on the physically unable to perform list.
-
Indianapolis Colts to Start Rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Preseason Opener
-
Former Colts Wide Receiver Dies at 52
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
Tony Stewart Honors Greenfield Woman Killed in Crash
-
H&N: 2023 Republican Primary Debate BINGO Card (Download Here)
-
Dozens of People Arrested During Multiagency Drug Arrests in Central Indiana
-
Bioethicist Suggests Re-Engineering Humans To Become Allergic To Meat
-
Boles: Decision Coming In "Weeks" On Whether Brickyard Will Return To IMS Oval