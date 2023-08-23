Lane Restrictions and Ramp Closure on West Side of Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be bridge work on the west side of Marion County.

Workers will begin lane restrictions in the following locations:

Thursday, August 24, at 9 p.m. crews will shift I-465 southbound traffic to the right on bridges over U.S. 136 and Big Eagle Creek.

crews will shift I-465 southbound traffic to the right on bridges over U.S. 136 and Big Eagle Creek. Friday, August 25, at 7 p.m. crews will restrict I-465 southbound through traffic to three lanes.

crews will restrict I-465 southbound through traffic to three lanes. Friday, August 25, at 7 p.m. crews will close the I-74 eastbound to I-465 northbound ramp.

INDOT says these restrictions will allow them to complete a thin deck overlay.

All of the work is expected to be done Monday, August 28, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.