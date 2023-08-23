Lane Restrictions and Ramp Closure on West Side of Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be bridge work on the west side of Marion County.
Workers will begin lane restrictions in the following locations:
- Thursday, August 24, at 9 p.m. crews will shift I-465 southbound traffic to the right on bridges over U.S. 136 and Big Eagle Creek.
- Friday, August 25, at 7 p.m. crews will restrict I-465 southbound through traffic to three lanes.
- Friday, August 25, at 7 p.m. crews will close the I-74 eastbound to I-465 northbound ramp.
INDOT says these restrictions will allow them to complete a thin deck overlay.
All of the work is expected to be done Monday, August 28, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.
-
Indianapolis Colts to Start Rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Preseason Opener
-
Former Colts Wide Receiver Dies at 52
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
Tony Stewart Honors Greenfield Woman Killed in Crash
-
H&N: 2023 Republican Primary Debate BINGO Card (Download Here)
-
Dozens of People Arrested During Multiagency Drug Arrests in Central Indiana
-
Bioethicist Suggests Re-Engineering Humans To Become Allergic To Meat
-
Boles: Decision Coming In "Weeks" On Whether Brickyard Will Return To IMS Oval