Listen Live
Traffic

Lane Restrictions and Ramp Closure on West Side of Marion County

Published on August 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lane Restrictions Marion County

Source: INDOT 

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be bridge work on the west side of Marion County.

Workers will begin lane restrictions in the following locations:

  • Thursday, August 24, at 9 p.m. crews will shift I-465 southbound traffic to the right on bridges over U.S. 136 and Big Eagle Creek.
  • Friday, August 25, at 7 p.m. crews will restrict I-465 southbound through traffic to three lanes.
  • Friday, August 25, at 7 p.m. crews will close the I-74 eastbound to I-465 northbound ramp.

INDOT says these restrictions will allow them to complete a thin deck overlay.

All of the work is expected to be done Monday, August 28, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close