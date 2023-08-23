INDOT Applying for Grants to Fund I-69 Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hoping to get nearly $1 billion in grant money, in part for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project.

Hoosier Governor Eric Holcomb announced that he and leaders in Kentucky are applying for $632 million in grant funding for the Ohio River Crossing (ORX), which will go between Henderson, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana.

If their request is successful, the project will be funded through the Multimodal Discretionary Grant Program, among other sources. Each state will also contribute resources.

In total, the ORX is expected to cost $1.4 billion.

Holcomb said Wednesday, “This project will have regional, national and international impacts related to connectivity, safety, and economic opportunity on the corridor.”

And, this is not the only project INDOT is hoping to help fund with grant money.

The organization is looking to get $945 million for various efforts, including the FlexRoad along I-80/I-94 in Lake County and TheLloyd4U project in Vanderburgh County.

Grant recipients will be announced next year.