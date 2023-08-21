Trump Chooses a Tucker Carlson Interview Over the Debate

Former President Donald Trump has officially decided he will not be attending the first Republican primary debate.

He confirmed on Truth Social that he would not be attending the first primary debate. “New CBS poll, just out, has me leading the field by ‘legendary’ numbers… I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES.”

Instead of going to the debate he has decided to do a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson. The details have not been worked out in terms of the platform, but either way Tucker and Trump plan to do an interview.

The debate is set for Wednesday night on Fox. Including the former president, there are eight candidates who have met the polling and donor requirements. Only five of them have signed the Republican National Committee’s required loyalty pledge to support whoever the GOP nominee is. That is the final requirement to qualify for the debate stage.

Trump has been asking his aides privately and rally crowds publicly whether he should attend the debate. The response has been for him to skip the debate.

It has been reported that the interview with Carlson will be released around the same time the debate starts.

Trump had also considered showing up and walking into the debate at the last minute without prior warning. He would want for the news coverage to be about his surprise visit and not the other candidates’ answers. But he has since soured on that option, people briefed on the matter said.

The goal of Trump’s team during this debate is to keep the attention on him. The other candidates have not been able to run on their own platform. All of the Trump news has kept the spotlight focused on Trump alone. Instead of answering questions about policies, the other candidates have been forced to react to all of the Trump drama. It has helped Trump build this huge lead.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on Trump turning down the debate for an interview with Tucker Carlson, click the link below.