Police: Richmond Man Caused Fire and Was Later Discovered to Have Child Sexual Abuse Material

RICHMOND, Ind.–A man from Richmond was sentenced this week to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to receipt of child sexual abuse material.

The Department of Justice says 65-year-old David Julien was making French fries in his kitchen, but he forgot the hot grease on his stove and a fire started. The Richmond Fire Department came to his home and put the fire out.

While inside the home, a Deputy Fire Chief found notebooks on Julien’s dresser that had pictures of children getting sexually abused. The Richmond Police Department spoke to Julien and he admitted that “there will be thousands and thousands and thousands more of those photos.” The police say Julien allowed them to search his place and they found eight colored binders that had printed photographs of child sexual abuse material.

Police say they later found child sexual abuse images and videos including depictions of children being subjected to sadomasochistic sexual abuse and bestiality, as well as depictions of the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers. They believe the material Julien collected dated back to at least 2017.

“For years this defendant collected over a million depictions of children being subjected to horrific sexual abuses—including rapes of babies and toddlers,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “He didn’t care about the trauma that was inflicted and perpetuated, so long as he could enjoy the heinous material he craved. Thanks to the Richmond Fire and Police Departments, the U.S. Secret Service, and our federal prosecutors, our children are safer, and this pedophile is behind bars where he belongs.”

Julien be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years after he’s released from federal prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, and goes to school.