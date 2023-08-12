Anthony Richardson Makes His NFL Debut

BUFFALO, NY — Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson threw a first-quarter interception and completed 7 of 12 passes for 67 yards. Head coach Shane Steichen started Richardson over veteran Gardner Minshew.
At the 12:58 mark, Richardson’s pass was intercepted. He was the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft, having played football for Florida from 2020 to 2022. Richardson competed against his former teammates, including cornerback Kaiir Elam, right guard O’Cyrus Torrence, and wide receiver Justin Shorter, all of whom the Bills drafted over the last two seasons.
The Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 in their first preseason game. The Colts will be hosting the Chicago Bears next.
