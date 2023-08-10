Mayor Hogsett FINALLY Asked Where He Was During 2020 Riots

As storefronts were being smashed in, monuments were being vandalized, fights were breaking out and fires were being set across Downtown Indianapolis and all across the nation (i.e. riots), Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was absolutely nowhere to be found.

Many Indianapolis and Marion County residents having been wondering for the past three years where exactly their mayor was hiding during the riots that took place in the 2020 “Summer of Love”.

In a Q&A with Hogsett, IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang finally asked the mayor the big question that people in Indianapolis media have been avoiding these past few years.

“Many people have asked where you were during the 2020 racial justice protests. It’s a line of questioning that comes up a lot, especially from Republican voters and politicos, implying you weren’t there. Why do you think this is something that people keep bringing up?”

“Look, I know that there have been questions that have come up. But I can assure you that on the entire weekend, I can give you the hook line and sinker of press conferences that I held throughout the course of that weekend, trying to address the unfortunate circumstances that occurred in Indianapolis on Friday and Saturday that was fortunately resolved by Sunday,” Hogsett responded. “But I would point you to the report that a group of experts put together at the city’s request, three people whose reputations in the areas of public safety are, I think, prolific: Deb Daniels, former assistant attorney general to the United States Department of Justice, Myra Selby, former Supreme Court Justice here in the state of Indiana and Sean Huddleston, president of Martin University. Those three individuals put together a comprehensive review of what happened that weekend.”

“Suffice it to say that people may not be aware of what I was doing. I think, for many, it’s understandable to find what occurred in Indianapolis and across the country difficult to explain. That’s exactly why I asked for an independent review of the city’s actions just weeks after the civil unrest,” he said.

Rob and Casey weighed in on Hogsett’s ambiguous response.