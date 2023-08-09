We Might Know Who Brought Cocaine into the White House

Remember last month when we found out there was cocaine in the White House? They may know who brought it into the White House.

It has been reported that it may have belonged to someone in the “Biden family orbit,” and the president allegedly knows who it is.

Soldier of Fortune publisher Susan Katz Keating made the shocking claim, citing three security sources, in a report published Sunday. She even texted a number linked to President Biden in a bid to sniff out the culprit.

The Secret Service has denied the claim, and no one at WIBC has been able to confirm the report.

According to Keating, on July 13 they closed the cocaine investigation without identifying a suspect due to a “lack of physical evidence.” Despite closing the investigation, authorities followed the clues and came up with a name. They were confident enough in their findings that they told President Biden.

“If you want the name, ask Joe Biden,” one source told Keating.

“It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter,” said a second source, referring to the president’s adult son — an admitted recovering drug addict.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi denied any report saying they had identified the cocaine’s owner.

“The Secret Service does not know who transported the small bag of cocaine into the White House,” Guglielmi said.

