ACLU: Court of Appeals Rules in Favor of Transgender Students, Lawsuits Continue

STATEWIDE — You may remember a lawsuit filed against two Indiana school corporations, stating those schools are violating the rights of transgender students.

A court decision was made in favor of those students.

The Vigo County School Corporation and Metropolitan School District of Martinsville were sued within the last two years by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana (ACLU) and Indiana Legal Services (ILS), claiming both school corporations were not allowing transgender students to use the restrooms and locker rooms that match their identity.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an injunction against both school corps, which will allow transgender students to use their preferred restrooms and locker rooms while the lawsuit plays out in court.

The ACLU of Indiana argues both school corps are violating the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972.

“Students who are denied access to the appropriate facilities are caused both serious emotional and physical harm as they are denied recognition of who they are. They will often avoid using the restroom altogether while in school,” said Kenneth Falk, ACLU of Indiana attorney in a press release, “schools should be a safe place for kids and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct facilities can be extremely damaging.”

The ACLU says students who identify as a certain gender but aren’t given access to the restrooms and/or locker rooms they identify with, may face bullying.