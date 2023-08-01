Jefferson Shreve is not Campaigning Well

Jefferson Shreve does not know how to campaign. Joe Hogsett should not be that hard to campaign against and these last eight years of awful.
It is incredible. He is sending cease and desist letters to local television stations to get them to stop running a Hogsett advertisement. Why is he doing this? I understand that the Shreve camp feels like the advertisement misinterprets what he said. That is not how he is going to win this election though.
Running advertisements against Mayor Hogsett should not be hard. Stare straight into the camera and say something along the lines of, “Give your kids a chance to not be murdered, and vote for me, Jefferson Shreve. I’m Jefferson Shreve and I approve this message.”
Running advertisements against Hogsett should be a walk in the park. The decline of Indianapolis over the last eight years is evident. Shreve’s team should point to the decline since Hogsett was elected and the murder rate being so high.
Remember the advertisements they used to run on WIBC highlighting the murder rate? Where did those go?
To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on the Indianapolis mayor race, click the link below.
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Fox Executives are Concerned Over Post-Tucker Carlson Ratings
-
NWS: Dangerous Temperatures Ahead for Indiana