Irsay: Team Hasn’t Offered Taylor New Deal

WESTFIELD, IND — Colts owner Jim Irsay says running back Jonathan Taylor has not been offered a contract extension this offseason. Taylor was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list (PUP).

“We plan on him being here; like I said, he is on PUP. As soon as he’s healthy, he will be back with the football team. We are getting those other guys reps right now,” Head Coach Shane Steichen said on Friday.

The PUP list is intended for players with injuries. Taylor had ankle surgery earlier this year, and it appears that he will only be on the list for a short period of time, according to reports.

There has been speculation about the timing of placing Taylor on the PUP list due to his contract status.

Earlier this week, Colts owner Jim Irsay Tweeted about some of the frustrations that NFL running backs have shared regarding pay. This led to a public disagreement between him and Jonathan Taylor’s agent.

“We have negotiated a CBA that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides. To say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’.

Malki Kawa from First Round Management, who is Jonathan Taylor’s agent, replied to Irsay’s tweet.

“Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player,” he said.

Currently, Taylor is in the last year of his rookie contract. In the past, Colts GM Chris Ballard has extended contracts for several other players, such as Ryan Kelly, Shaquille Leonard, Braden Smith, Quenton Nelson, and Nyheim Hines, before the final year of their rookie deals.