Dozens Protest Indiana Abortion Bans Outside Statehouse on Saturday

Published on July 23, 2023

Dozens protested outside the Statehouse on Saturday. This group was protesting the state’s near total abortion ban that is now set to go into effect on August 1st.

The ban was temporarily blocked by the Indiana State Supreme Court referencing privacy concerns, but the injunction was lifted back in June. There is still one challenge to the bans filed by Hoosier Jews for Choice that remains pending in the Marion County Superior Court of Indianapolis. Should that challenge be heard another injunction could be placed, stopping the laws from taking effect again.

Indiana was the first state to pass anti-abortion legislation after the U.S. Supreme Courts overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Landscape photo of Indiana's Statehouse, with each government center on opposing sides.

Source: PHOTO: Donnie Burgess

