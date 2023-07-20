Multiple Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana

STATEWIDE-On a night when the $1.08 billion Powerball® jackpot was won on a single ticket sold in California, a $1 million, $100,000 and three $50,000 winning tickets were also sold in Indiana.
One $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was purchased at Payless Liquors #24 at 14580 River Rd. in Carmel.One $100,000 Powerball with Power Play winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7770 located at 4610 Kentucky Ave. in Indianapolis. Three $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:
· Grab N Go Four located at 9760 Hwy 211 SE in Elizabeth
· Mann Road BP located at 6920 Mann Rd. in Indianapolis
· Valero located at 327 W. 5th St. in New Albany
-
Aurora Borealis: dancing waves of remarkable light in Indiana this week
-
Michigan Hair Salon Will Not Serve Transgenders
-
Joe Biden Will Not Acknowledge his Granddaughter
-
The Heart of the US Economy is Moving South
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
Who Won the Tyrese Haliburton Trade?
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Indianapolis City Council is Wasting Their Time