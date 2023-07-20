Listen Live
Local News

Multiple Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana

Published on July 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.

Source: (Photo provided by the Hoosier Lottery.)

STATEWIDE-On a night when the $1.08 billion Powerball® jackpot was won on a single ticket sold in California, a $1 million, $100,000 and three $50,000 winning tickets were also sold in Indiana.

One $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was purchased at Payless Liquors #24 at 14580 River Rd. in CarmelOne $100,000 Powerball with Power Play winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7770 located at 4610 Kentucky Ave. in Indianapolis.Three $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

·       Grab N Go Four located at 9760 Hwy 211 SE in Elizabeth

·       Mann Road BP located at 6920 Mann Rd. in Indianapolis

·       Valero located at 327 W. 5th St. in New Albany 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close