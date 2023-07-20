Multiple Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana

STATEWIDE-On a night when the $1.08 billion Powerball® jackpot was won on a single ticket sold in California, a $1 million, $100,000 and three $50,000 winning tickets were also sold in Indiana.

One $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was purchased at Payless Liquors #24 at 14580 River Rd. in Carmel.



One $100,000 Powerball with Power Play winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7770 located at 4610 Kentucky Ave. in Indianapolis.



Three $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

· Grab N Go Four located at 9760 Hwy 211 SE in Elizabeth

· Mann Road BP located at 6920 Mann Rd. in Indianapolis

· Valero located at 327 W. 5th St. in New Albany