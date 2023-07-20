Person Shot And Killed Near Indiana War Memorial

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed in downtown Indianapolis early Thursday morning.
Indianapolis Metro Police say the person was shot near the American Legion Mall near Walnut Street and Pennsylvania Street downtown.
Police have not said much else about what led to the shooting, but police do have a person detained.
The fatal shooting comes just two days after Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans for Indy Parks to take over management of University Park, just outside the Indiana War Memorial.
-
Aurora Borealis: dancing waves of remarkable light in Indiana this week
-
Michigan Hair Salon Will Not Serve Transgenders
-
Joe Biden Will Not Acknowledge his Granddaughter
-
The Heart of the US Economy is Moving South
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
Who Won the Tyrese Haliburton Trade?
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Indianapolis City Council is Wasting Their Time