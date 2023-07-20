Person Shot And Killed Near Indiana War Memorial

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed in downtown Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

Indianapolis Metro Police say the person was shot near the American Legion Mall near Walnut Street and Pennsylvania Street downtown.

Police have not said much else about what led to the shooting, but police do have a person detained.

The fatal shooting comes just two days after Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans for Indy Parks to take over management of University Park, just outside the Indiana War Memorial.