New York Times Admits 30% of “COVID Deaths” Weren’t From COVID

After years of subjecting the public to fear-mongering, The New York Times has admitted that nearly a third of “Covid deaths” weren’t actually caused by Covid-19.

“The official number [of Covid-19 deaths] is probably an exaggeration because it includes some people who had [the] virus when they died even though it was not the underlying cause of death,” the Times article read, explaining that both CDC data and a study in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases support the claim that “almost one third of official recent Covid deaths have fallen into this category.”

This admission contradicts years of insistence from The Times as well as other prominent news outlets and Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci himself that anyone questioning the validity of the Covid death statistics was merely a radical right-wing conspiracy theorist.

In 2020, The Times attacked Trump when he suggested that the number of Covid deaths was exaggerated, claiming “most statisticians and public health experts say he is wrong” and arguing the number was in fact “far higher” than recorded.

Fauci claimed that Trump’s suggestion had no basis. Meanwhile, traffic fatalities, gunshot fatalities, and other unrelated deaths were found to have been added to the total.

Even in Italy, a country that was reported for having one of the highest counts of Covid deaths in the world, recalculated its Covid-19 figures in 2021 and found that just 2.9% of pandemic deaths could be exclusively attributed to the virus.

All that said, hats off to The New York Times for admitting what many already knew but we’re shamed for pointing out.