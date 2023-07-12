New Exhibits at Upcoming Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS–The staff at the Indiana State Fair says they’ll be adding more new exhibits at the fair this year.

Those exhibits are as follows:

Illuminate! This is a custom light show full of oversized lanterns! Nestled within Expo Hall, this new exhibit is free with paid Fair admission. Experience the display of lights through the first two weeks of the Fair! July 28-Aug 6, 9AM-9PM: Expo Hall

Cornhole Tournament pres. by Scorebox21 – This is the first Indiana State Fair Cornhole Tournament on July 29! Sign up for your chance at a $2,000 prize. July 29, 1PM: Purdue Extension Building