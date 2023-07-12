New Exhibits at Upcoming Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS–The staff at the Indiana State Fair says they’ll be adding more new exhibits at the fair this year.
Those exhibits are as follows:
-
Illuminate! This is a custom light show full of oversized lanterns! Nestled within Expo Hall, this new exhibit is free with paid Fair admission. Experience the display of lights through the first two weeks of the Fair! July 28-Aug 6, 9AM-9PM: Expo Hall
-
Cornhole Tournament pres. by Scorebox21 – This is the first Indiana State Fair Cornhole Tournament on July 29! Sign up for your chance at a $2,000 prize. July 29, 1PM: Purdue Extension Building
-
Otter Adventure – Come take a splash with this interactive, up-close-and-personal show with the sweetest creatures on the Fairgrounds! Slide in to the MHS Family Fun Park August 2-20 at 11AM, 2PM and 5PM to catch Otter Adventure. Aug 2-20 (times vary): MHS Family Fun Park
-
Swifty Swine Racing Pigs – You can’t see pigs fly but you can see them race for the grand prize, an Oreo cookie! Check out the races on the east end of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand every Friday through Sunday at 11:30AM, 12:30PM, 3PM, 6PM and 7:30PM! Dates and Times Vary: Main Street
-
Xpogo: Extreme Stunt Team – You won’t want to miss The Xpogo Stunt Team- competitors on two seasons of America’s Got Talent! Jumping over 9 feet in the air on next generations pogo sticks while throwing down flips and tricks. Catch their performances every day of the Fair in The Backyard!Daily (times vary): The Backyard & Hoopfest
-
Parakeet Encounter – Get up close and personal with friendly parakeets at the State Fair! Bring the whole family to experience a delightful encounter with these colorful birds. The Parakeet Encounter is located just west of the Indiana Young Farmers Building. Daily 9AM-8PM: DNR Building
-
The Rope Warrior – The Rope Warrior has been performing his interactive jump rope show all over the world for the last 25 years. Career highlights include: Performances for Boris Yeltsin in Russia, and for Presidents Clinton and Bush at their inaugurations. He has made over 100 national television appearances and currently holds three world records. Dates and Times Vary: Main Street
-
Indiana Musician Showcase – Enjoy the music of local Indiana musicians performing around the State Fairgrounds in many locations! Stop by The Backyard, Wine Garden and The Taproom.
-
The Mercantile – It’s a new shopping district
-
