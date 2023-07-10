Car Crash Between Husband and Wife Kills Pedestrian

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A man has been arrested after police say he and his wife crashed their cars in South Bend following an argument, ultimately killing a woman who was walking on a nearby sidewalk.

Police think Kala and Rashad Williams were having a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon that led to them getting into their cars and “bumping into” each other on Jefferson Boulevard.

Eventually, one of the two cars went off the road and onto a sidewalk, hitting 39-year-old Nicole Arnold. Arnold was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says she did not survive.

After the crash, officers say Rashad Williams drove away, getting into another crash with three other cars. He tried to run but was soon arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

He is currently facing charges including Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash and Reckless Homicide.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team is still investigating.