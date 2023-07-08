Firefighters Rescue Kitten

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a kitten Friday afternoon after it got its head stuck…in a piece of furniture.
A woman requested help from the Wayne Township Fire Department after her kitten got its head stuck in a small hole. So, members of Ladder 82 went to the scene and carefully cut a larger hole around the kitten in order to free it.
A press release says the kitten is “fine” and “hopefully learned a valuable life lesson.”
