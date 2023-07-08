Listen Live
Firefighters Rescue Kitten

Published on July 8, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a kitten Friday afternoon after it got its head stuck…in a piece of furniture.

A woman requested help from the Wayne Township Fire Department after her kitten got its head stuck in a small hole.  So, members of Ladder 82 went to the scene and carefully cut a larger hole around the kitten in order to free it.

A press release says the kitten is “fine” and “hopefully learned a valuable life lesson.”

