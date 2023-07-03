ISP: Tell City Police Officer Killed in Shootout, Suspect Also Dead

TELL CITY, Ind.–A Tell City Police Sergeant and another man were both killed in a shooting that happened Monday morning at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

Just before 1 a.m. local time, officers from the Tell City Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and Cannelton Police Department responded to Perry County Memorial Hospital for a disturbance.

“Officers confronted a male subject, Sean Hubert, 34, of Tell City. An altercation occurred with Hubert and shots were fired. During the exchange of gunfire, Tell City Sergeant Heather Glenn and Hubert were struck. Both Hubert and Glenn succumbed to their injuries at the scene,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Davis in a Monday morning news conference.

Glenn worked for the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Tell City police for nearly two decades.

“Our police department suffered a tremendous loss. We are extremely heartbroken. We’re confident that with the support of our community…we will get through this,” Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin.

Medical services are closed at the hospital except for the emergency room. Anyone in need of emergency medical assistance is being told to enter the south emergency room entrance.

Police say they will release more information as they get it.