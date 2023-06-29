ISP: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over This July 4th

STATEWIDE — In anticipation of the Fourth of July, Indiana State Police are gearing up for another Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is part of a national effort to protect people on the roads. Between June 30th and July 8th, ISP officers will patrol more heavily in order to watch for impaired/unsafe drivers.

ISP Chief Public Information Officer Captain Ron Galaviz is encouraging you to keep yourself, and others, safe this holiday by celebrating responsibly. If you do indulge in alcoholic beverages, he urges you to get a ride instead of sitting behind the wheel.

And, if you see anyone stranded on the side of the road, you can try to assist if it is safe to do so. Otherwise, call 9-1-1 and let dispatchers know that someone may need help.

Starting July 1st, it will also be state law to shift lanes away from vehicles flashing their hazard lights. This law will now cover every vehicle, not just those belonging to law enforcement or service organizations.

Plus, if you will be lighting fireworks in honor of Independence Day, remember to follow instructions on the fireworks packaging, keep a bucket of water nearby, prevent children from handling them, and stay clear of lit fireworks.

