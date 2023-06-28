Indy Parks Cancels Certain Outdoor Events Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — With air quality considered “unhealthy” across much of the Hoosier state, Indy Parks is canceling certain programs for the day.

Indy Parks announced that all of its outdoor pools will be closed Wednesday. The organization’s summer camps have decided against hosting outdoor activities, or will have campers spend only a limited amount of time outside.

And, if you have been looking forward to the Summer Concert Series, you will need to find a new night to attend. Concert Series events have also been canceled for the day.

While “unhealthy” air quality is, perhaps obviously, not good for anyone, it can be especially harmful to small children, elderly individuals, and those with chronic health or respiratory conditions.

To keep yourself and your family safe, try to stay inside as much as possible or consider wearing a mask if you need to go outside, keep your activity levels to a minimum, avoid using heavy equipment or lighting candles, and bring animals indoors.

