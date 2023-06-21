Three Sentenced for Killing Chris Beaty in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have been sentenced to centuries in prison for killing a man in 2020.

Marcus Anderson, Alijah Jones, and Nakeyah Shields will each spend more than 100 years in prison for killing Chris Beaty in May of 2020.

The three were convicted of Murder and multiple counts of Armed Robbery last month. Both Anderson and Jones are also facing prison time for previous probation violations.

Police say Beaty was killed while people in the city were reacting to the death of George Floyd. They think he was trying to help someone who was being robbed, when the robbers turned on him instead.

A fourth suspect, identified as Dorian Murrell, was killed the same night as Beaty. Officers saw a fifth suspect in some surveillance footage, but they have yet to identify that person.

Anderson and Jones will each spend 164 years in prison. Shields is facing a slightly shorter sentence of 108 years. All three say they plan to appeal.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears released a statement in which he said, “His legacy inspired many to live each day to the fullest, look out for others, and to do the right thing… may we all continue to ‘Live like Chris’ and make our community a better place.”