INDIANAPOLIS— There is a new environmental community center and playground coming to Grassy Creek Regional Park on the far east side of Indianapolis.

It’s called the Grassy Creek Environmental Community Center.

Organizers say the park is valued at $15 million and will offer programs with a focus on environmental education and provide space for community events when finished. The project is paid for through a $7 million investment from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative and $5 million from the Lilly Endowment. Indy Parks secured an additional $2.95 million from the City to purchase an additional 119 acres of land to extend the park.

It is 175 acres and will be located southwest of the intersection of East 38th Street and North German Church Road, and near the Andrew J. Brown Academy charter school.

“Today, we celebrate the beginning of what will be a new environmental community center and playground that will be a vital new asset to the community,” said Shawn Cowherd with Indy Parks at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

The park is supposed to include picnic areas, treehouses, tennis and basketball courts, and trails.

“This facility will help residents explore the natural beauty of the park while also providing space to meet, to play, and to relax,” said Hogsett.

It will be open in the summer of 2024.