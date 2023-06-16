Kevin Spacey Blames Media for Turning ‘Me Into a Monster’

Actor Kevin Spacey spoke out against the media in a recent interview, blaming the media for “turning me into a monster” after he had been charged with multiple instances of sexual assault in recent years.

“The media have done their best to turn me into a monster, but from the people, I have seen nothing but affection,” he said.

“It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled,” Spacey said about the negative impact those accusations had on his career. Spacey also claimed that he has acting gigs lined up for him once he is cleared of sexual assault charges in an upcoming trial in London.

Spacey was first accused of sexual assault in October 2017 by the actor Anthony Rapp. A New York jury sided with Spacey in a $40 million civil lawsuit last October, finding that he did not molest Rapp when the latter was a teenager and is not liable for battery. Other U.S. assault charges against Spacey made in Los Angeles and Nantucket were dropped after one alleged victim died and another opted not to testify.

Spacey is currently in the process of writing scripts and short films. He said he will not write about his experience being accused of sexual assault.