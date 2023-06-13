Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges

MIAMI, FL.– Former President Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to his handling of classified documents. He appeared at an arraignment hearing at a federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday. Trump became the first former president to be indicted on federal charges last week. He faces 37 counts, including obstruction.

The indictment against Trump says he stored classified information at his Mar-a-Lago home that included U.S. nuclear programs and defense and weapons capabilities.

Special Counsel Jack Smith attended Trump’s arraignment. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November to look into Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Federal Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman presided over the arraignment hearing rather than U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who has been assigned to preside over the case.