Former Pres. Trump Due in Court Tuesday

Published on June 11, 2023

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference

Source: (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Former President Trump is set to appear in court Tuesday in connection with federal charges related to his handling of classified documents.

The indictment alleges Trump stored classified information, including U.S. nuclear programs and defense and weapons capabilities, at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Security is being ramped up at the federal court house in Miami ahead of the former President’s arraignment.

Officials say he’ll be processed by U.S. Marshals, meaning he’ll be booked and fingerprinted, but the pictures likely won’t be made public.

The Secret Service will also escort Trump during the proceedings.

