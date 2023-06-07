Tucker Carlson’s First Show on Twitter

Former Fox News superstar Tucker Carlson did his first show on Twitter last night and it did extremely well.

The former prime-time host did outstanding numbers. When he was hosting on Fox, his viewership numbers ranged between three and four million.

His show was rather simple. There were no guests or produced segments, only a 10-minute monologue from Carlson, in which he covered familiar themes. He discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He accused the mainstream media of lying. He wrapped up by declaring that U.F.O.s and aliens are “actually real.”

His first Twitter show currently has 65 million views.

It is safe to say Carlson does not need Fox.

He talked a little bit about why he chose Twitter to be the platform that he put his new show on. By a little, I mean a singular sentence that spoke volumes.

“As of today, we’ve come to Twitter,” Mr. Carlson said in the video. “We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave.”

Straight and to the point. As of now, Twitter has one of the most powerful voices in media on their platform. A voice that will drive millions of people to Twitter.

This is big for Elon Musk who is trying to monetize Twitter.

