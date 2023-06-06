South Bend Clinic No Longer Providing Abortions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — An abortion clinic in South Bend has closed its doors in the wake of recent anti-abortion legislation, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court last year.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance (WWHA) will no longer be providing abortion procedures at its Whole Woman’s Health clinic in South Bend.

However, the organization will still work to help women find the abortion resources they need.

WWHA President and CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller says, “Even while navigating relentless attacks on our staff, medical providers, and clinic building, we were still able to serve over 1,100 patients for medication abortion care in our…South Bend clinic.”

One of the challenges the facility faced occurred when the Indiana State Department of Health told the WWHA that they could not perform abortions. However, that decision was later overruled by a judge.

Currently, a law banning most abortions in Indiana is in political limbo, as it was stalled by a judge’s injunction last year.

If you live in the South Bend area and need abortion access, there are clinics in Kalamazoo and Chicago, as well a Planned Parenthood facility in Merrillville.