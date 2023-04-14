Listen Live
National

Abortion Medication Stays Legal…For Now

Published on April 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pro-life and pro-choice protestors

Source: (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court is issuing an administrative stay in case involving the abortion pill. That means it will stay on store shelves until at least Wednesday at midnight.

It was earlier this week that a federal judge in Texas ruled that there was evidence that the FDA may have broken the rules when approving the pill, and ordered it banned. But a ruling by the Fifth Court Of Appeals made the issue even blurrier.

Both the Justice Department and the pill’s manufacturer are asking the high court for a fast-track ruling.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close