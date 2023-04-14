Abortion Medication Stays Legal…For Now

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court is issuing an administrative stay in case involving the abortion pill. That means it will stay on store shelves until at least Wednesday at midnight.
It was earlier this week that a federal judge in Texas ruled that there was evidence that the FDA may have broken the rules when approving the pill, and ordered it banned. But a ruling by the Fifth Court Of Appeals made the issue even blurrier.
Both the Justice Department and the pill’s manufacturer are asking the high court for a fast-track ruling.
