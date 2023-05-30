Police: Person Steals Bus and Gets Arrested

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Ind.– A person was arrested Tuesday morning because police say they caught him driving a stolen school bus through Shelby and Decatur counties, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Wheeles says the bus was stolen from somewhere near Cincinnati, Ohio.

“From what I understand, the actual legitimate driver of the bus had stopped and was outside of it and saw the individual steal the bus. The owners of that bus were able to track via GPS on the bus. They realized that it had already entered Indiana, so that’s how we got notified pretty quickly,” said Wheeles.

They tried to stop him, but Wheeles says he took off.

“It lasted close to an hour. He took numerous state roads and county roads. He entered multiple fields to avoid any of the police officers that were trying to get him to stop,” said Wheeles.

The chase ended in a field near the intersection of State Road 9 and East 350 South. That’s south of Shelbyville and west of Lewis Creek.

No children were in the bus, but State Police say multiple police cars and other property was damaged during the chase.