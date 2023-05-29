Listen Live
2021 Indianapolis Double Murder Suspect Caught in Los Angeles

Published on May 29, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect in a double murder in Indianapolis in 2021 has been caught.

Lamar Ball faces two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two men, Justice Wills, 22, and Eric Colvin, 18, on the east side that happened in June that year.

US Marshals worked with LAPD to bring Ball in. As Ball tried to get away from pursuing officers, two of the officers were hurt during the pursuit. Ball was eventually caught though and he also faces a few charges in Los Angeles.

He’s expected to be brought back to Indiana eventually to face the murder charges.

