Whole, 2% or Skim? Indy 500 drivers choose Victory Lane milk preferences.

The iconic tradition of drinking milk in Victory Lane at the Indy 500 continues to captivate fans and drivers alike. As the drivers prepare to battle it out on the legendary track, organizers have taken the initiative to ensure that each driver’s milk preference is met. This will make it a truly personalized victory celebration.

The Indiana Dairy Association, responsible for orchestrating this beloved tradition, conducted its annual milk preference poll. Drivers were given a choice between whole, 2%, skim, or the option of having no preference at all.

This year’s poll revealed that an overwhelming majority of drivers, 28 to be exact, expressed their desire for whole milk. Three drivers opted for 2%, while two drivers favored skim. Unfortunately, driver Stefan Wilson, who initially participated in the poll, will be unable to join this year’s race due to injuries sustained during a practice crash. Graham Rahal will step in for him, but his milk preference remains unreported.

How did the tradition of drinking milk begin?

Interestingly, in a departure from the standard options, drivers Ed Carpenter and Felix Rosenqvist expressed their preference for buttermilk last year. While not officially offered as a choice, buttermilk holds a special place in the history of Indy 500 champions. Legend has it that Louis Meyer, a three-time winner, drank buttermilk in Victory Lane after his victory in the scorching heat of 1936, influenced by his mother’s belief that it was the best beverage for such occasions.

The tradition of drinking milk in Victory Lane was born from Meyer’s celebration, as a savvy dairy industry executive recognized the opportunity to promote milk consumption and turned it into an enduring tradition.

As the drivers take their positions on the starting grid for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, their milk preferences have been noted and will be diligently prepared. From whole milk enthusiasts to those favoring 2% or skim milk, each driver’s choice will be honored to ensure a taste of victory like no other.

Who is the 2023 Indy 500 Milk Man?

His name is Kerry Estes. Estes is a first-generation dairy farmer from southeast of Indianapolis. He stated, “It comes right straight out of the ice; it’s cold. I want that milk so cold when they dump it over that they gasp. But I mean, it’s got to be perfect.”

Which milk is your favorite driver’s preference?

Whole (28 drivers)

Marco Andretti

Agostin Canapino

Ed Carpenter

Conor Daly

Devlin DeFrancesco

Scott Dixon

R.C. Enerson

Marcus Ericsson

Santino Ferrucci

Jack Harvey

Colton Herta

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Callum Illott

Tony Kanaan

Kyle Kirkwood

Christian Lundgaard

David Malukas

Scott McLaughlin

Josef Newgarden

Pato O’Ward

Simon Pagenaud

Alex Palou

Will Power

Sting Ray Robb

Felix Rosenqvist

Alexander Rossi

Rinus VeeKay

Stefan Wilson*

2% (3 drivers)

Helio Castroneves

Benjamin Pedersen

Takuma Sato

Skim (2 drivers)