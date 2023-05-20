Thief Steals $15,000 Worth of Magic: The Gathering Cards

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A game shop in Brownsburg was robbed, and thieves took over 1,600 prized Magic: The Gathering playing cards. The cards are worth $15,000. The theft was caught on surveillance cameras, and the owners and community are shocked.

According to Brownsburg Police, a thief broke into Valkyrie’s Vault game shop on Main Street just before 4 a.m. on Friday using special tools to open a side door lock.

The thief quickly went straight to the store’s counter and carefully took at least 1,600 of the most valuable Magic: The Gathering playing cards. The act was recorded on camera, which shows the thief hurriedly putting the stolen cards into what looked like a bag used for pizza deliveries.

No one was hurt during the incident, but Valkyrie’s Vault posted on Facebook to express their deep sadness. They explained how huge the theft was, saying, “Everyone is okay, but it was a very big loss.”

The Brownsburg police have been told about the theft. They want anyone who was near the 1000 block of E. Main Street around 4 a.m. on Friday to come forward if they saw anything suspicious. The thief might have known about the store before they stole from it because they acted quickly and seemed to know what they were doing.

According to Valkyrie’s Vault, it seemed like the thief knew what they were doing and where they were going, which supports the idea that they planned it beforehand. Investigators think the thief probably visited the store before the burglary.

Valkyrie’s Vault will still open this weekend.