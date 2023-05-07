2 Dead From Saturday Night Shootings and a Hit-and-Run

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are searching for multiple suspects after the city had three shootings and one hit-and-run Saturday night.

One person was killed from the shootings and the victim from the hit-and-run died.

The first shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on the westside, by Rockville Road and Lynhurst Drive. The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD was called to the second shooting at midnight in Fountain Square. They say the man who was shot was killed. Police believe the victim was actually shot at Raymond and Shelby Streets, but moved to Fountain Square before he died.

Then, around 1:00 a.m., a man was shot in the middle of Broad Ripple, next to Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue. He is in stable condition.

The hit-and-run that killed a man Saturday night was on the northwest side of Indy. IMPD says it happened around 43rd and N. High School road and the man died at the scene.

No car has been identified in the hit-and-run, and no arrests have been made for any any shooting.