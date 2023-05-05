Listen Live
NWS: It Continues to Warm Up Across Indiana, Rain Likely This Weekend

Published on May 5, 2023

STATEWIDE–Indiana is entering what the National Weather Service is calling a “late spring to early summer-type weather pattern.”

“We’ve been on this warming trend the last few days. We’re looking at fantastic weather this weekend with temperatures in the 70s and even 80 by Sunday,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

White does believe, however, that rain will start to move in Saturday night and carry over into Sunday.

“There’s probably going to be a few rumbles of thunder as well. There could be some strong storms, but we’re not too concerned about severe weather. You might see an occasional gust of wind reaching 60 mph, but it’s mostly going to be hovering around 40 mph throughout Sunday,” said White.

Rain chances continue through Tuesday, but then it should clear out by Wednesday. There also could be rainfall next weekend.

“As for the temperatures, we’re going to be in the 70s and maybe even near 80 all throughout next week,” said White.

 

