13-Year-Old Teen Suspect Arrested for New Castle Murder

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — New Castle police arrested a teenager for murdering a man Tuesday.

Tuesday evening, around 8:30 p.m., the New Castle Police Department says they were called to a possible hit-and-run on S. 21st Street and A Avenue.

A man was lying in the road covered in blood. When officers gave first aid to the man, they were told by residents that they heard gunshots.

The victim, 47-year-old Ernest Thornsbury Jr., was taken to the hospital and police say he died from a gunshot wound.

The Major Incident Team at New Castle Police began an investigation with the Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police. They found four possible suspects.

After interviewing them, they arrested a 13-year-old Wednesday morning for one count of Murder. The suspect’s name is being withheld by police.

The others that police interviewed were released. Police say it is an ongoing investigation and there is no threat to the public.