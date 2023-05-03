Bodycam Video Released of IMPD Shooting Carjacker

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police released the body cam video of March’s officer involved shooting between a carjacker that ended on I-65.

The body camera video of the shooting can be accessed here. Viewer discretion is advised.

911 calls came in March 29 when the suspect 33-year-old Michael Barnes ran a red light on the intersection of Georgetown Road and 56th Street.

“He hit another car, headed into me and jumped out and carjacked a woman,” the man calling 911 said, “He allowed her to grab her child out of the vehicle.” Surveillance video from a public safety camera at the intersection shows Barnes jump out and point his handgun at the woman to steal her car.

Minutes after officers got an ID on the stolen Impala, police found Barnes driving on 62nd Street and Cooper Road. Barnes chased through the neighborhood reaching speeds up to 80 mph. He went south on Kessler to I-65, where on the on-ramp Barnes got out to pull his gun on officers.

IMPD officers Yohe and Hankins were right behind him in the chase, and seeing Barnes step out with the gun, the officers opened fire.

Body camera video shows the officers firing multiple shots at Barnes. Barnes falls to the ground, then officers gather to move in and arrest him. This can be seen from a different angle because an anonymous driver submitted their dashcam video to IMPD of right when they were driving down I-65 during the incident.

Barnes survived the shooting. His court case is still pending.

IMPD says no officers or uninvolved citizens were hurt during the shooting. Two separate investigations have opened into the shooting.

One is by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team, the other is an independent one by IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit for compliance with policy.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is consulting into the investigations. After the criminal process, the shooting will be reviewed by a civilian-majority use of force review board.