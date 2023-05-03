Fundraiser to Help Family of 9-Year-Old Boy Hit by Car

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Westfield family faced a terrible nightmare when their 9-year-old boy, Tucker Swain, was hit and killed by a car Saturday. Now, Tucker’s family, friends, and the whole Westfield community is mourning him.

“Every parent is putting themselves in the Swain shoes and it’s close to home and it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said Tucker’s baseball coach Brad Canada to WISHTV.

“NYB Noblesville. I don’t want to leave people off this list, but Carmel, Fishers Express, Center Grove, Indiana Bulls, Primetime, Mustangs, Cicero – you name it. The community and baseball teams – they all reached out and said we’re praying for you, what do you need.”

The community saw a need to support the Swain family, so friends started a GoFundMe to raise money for Tucker’s Parents and three siblings. The fundraiser has almost tripled their goal of $50,000 and has raised over $130,000.

The GoFundMe was created by the Baloun family, close friends and neighbors to the Swains. “If you didn’t have the honor of knowing Tucker, he was a kind, smart, funny, creative, and athletic boy who made our world a better place,” they said on the fundraising page.

“While we all grieve this heartbreaking loss, we can help the Swain family. No amount is too small and will be deeply appreciated. The Swains need us to put our arms around them and let them know much we care and love them.”

