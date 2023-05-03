Hogsett vs. Shreve For Mayor Of Indy In November

INDIANAPOLIS — In November, it will be incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett (D) vs. Jefferson Shreve (R) in the race for Mayor of Indianapolis.

Hogsett, looking for his third term as mayor, was able to win the Democratic nomination easily securing 25,951 votes (58%) to Robin Shackleford’s 16,558 (37%). Hogsett also beat four other candidates in the Democratic primary.

Hogsett was amped up in his victory speech. criticizing his Republican counterparts.

“One vision wants you to believe that the best way to go forward, is to go back to the good ole days,” Hogsett said. “I am proud of a diverse, welcoming, inclusive, and vibrant Indianapolis!”

Hogsett touted his stance on violent crime and blamed the NRA and other organizations like that for the number of guns on city streets. He also mentioned the city’s whopping investment in infrastructure.

Shreve was more reserved during his victory speech after securing the GOP nomination.

“In my heart, I’m convinced I can bring something better and bolder, to lead our city than that which we have today,” Shreve said. “In every case of neighborhoods I’ve lived in (in Indianapolis) have declined, and that makes me sad.”

Shreve mentioned declining population numbers in the city, blaming a feeling of a loss of safety and a lack of good educational opportunities in Indianapolis as a reason why more people are leaving Indy for the suburbs.

Shreve, receiving 17,989 votes (66%) beat out fellow Republicans, Abdul Hakim-Shabazz (26%), James Jackson (4%), and John Couch (4%).

Hogsett and Shreve will square off in the General Election on November 7th.