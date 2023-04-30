ISP: Drug Bust from Stolen Truck in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two suspects were arrested in a stolen truck while carrying meth, heroin, and weed.

Indiana State Police say that Friday night, around 11:00 p.m., a trooper was notified about a stolen truck driving nearby. He called for backup, and together they pulled the truck over at a gas station.

The driver ignored the commands from the troopers, then police say, sped off and a chase started.

That stolen truck was driven over the curb, jumped, then rolled to a stop near some trees. The driver got out and ran away on foot. ISP says they were unable to catch them and couldn’t find the driver after searching.

Two passengers in the truck were put under arrest, because a K-9 smelled the drugs inside the vehicle.

State Police say they found drug paraphernalia, around twelve grams of heroin, methamphetamine, and five grams of marijuana.

The two under arrest were preliminarily charged with drug possession.