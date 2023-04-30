9-year-old Boy Hit and Killed by Car

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car in Westfield Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened on Apollo Parkway around 2:00 p.m. with reports of a pedestrian struck. Police got to the scene to find the boy who was hit.
He was taken to the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police are still investigating the hit, but say that the driver stayed on the scene.
The boy’s name was not been released.
