Should Teams Be Concerned By Stroud’s S2 Result?

C.J Stroud has been widely expected to be the 2nd quarterback off the board when the draft begins.

In recent days, however, there have been rumors of him dropping down draft boards. Those rumors were reinforced by reports that Stroud did not perform well on the S2 Test, which replaced the Wonderlic test as a written determination of a player’s mental acumen. In fact, based on those reports, Stroud scored the lowest score out of the incoming quarterbacks with a score of 18% out of 100%.

Stroud, for his part, did not seem concerned about his low scores. “It’s football, I’m not a test taker. … The people making the picks know what I can do,” Stroud replied when asked about the concerns surrounding him.

For the Colts, this may lead to an interesting decision. Initial mock drafts had Stroud being off the board by the time they picked 4th overall, leaving them to choose between Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. If, however, Stroud drops all the way to them, they will have to decide how much stock they put into those test scores.

JMV spoke to several people during Wednesday's edition of the show about Stroud and the rumors about his S2 scores, including Greg Rakestraw of the ISC Sports Network, Zak Keefer of The Athletic, and Joe DeLeone of the Bleav Podcast Network.

