Indy Man Arrested For Bank Fraud In Gibson County

Published on April 26, 2023

Joshua Cantrel mugshot

Source: Gibson County Jail / other

PRINCETON, Ind. — Trying to take money that wasn’t his. That’s why a man from Indianapolis is in jail in Gibson County.

State police say they were called to a Fifth Third Bank in Princeton around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Bank workers had held up a man they say was trying to use a fake ID to try and withdraw money from a bank account there.

Troopers were able to put the pieces together and they arrested Joshua Cantrell, 40, of Indianapolis.

He also had a THC vape cartridge on him as well. That added drug possession on top of the charges of fraud, forgery, and identity deception he was already facing.

