Mother of Missing Two-Year-Old Oaklee Snow Makes First Court Appearance

INDIANAPOLIS–The mother of a missing girl from Oklahoma is facing neglect charges in Indianapolis. Police think 2-year-old Oaklee Snow may be dead and her body may have been dumped somewhere in central Indiana.

Her mother, 22-year-old Madison Marshall, had her first court appearance Monday. She’s facing two charges of neglect involving abandonment. Court records indicate that she left her 7-month old son at a house on the south side of Indianapolis. Police say Marshall has not said anything to them about how Snow disappeared. Marshall is in the Marion County Jail. Her bail is set at $2,000 cash.

Marshall’s boyfriend, Roan Waters, is already facing charges of child abuse, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Police think he hit Snow in the face last November, causing injuries to her mouth and lips.

Snow has not been seen since late January. Back then in Cromwell, Oklahoma, the biological father of both children said Marshall and Waters kidnapped the children and fled to Indianapolis.

Family members of Waters told police that Waters and Marshall would stay at a house where they would often use drugs. Investigators think they eventually abandoned the boy, but Waters’ family returned the boy to the biological father in Oklahoma.

As for Snow, police say they have not been able to find her despite conducting numerous searches and interviews.

The remains of a child were found in Morgan County late last week, but the Morgan County Coroner says identifying those remains could take weeks.

Marshall has a no contact order with Waters’ mother and sister, who police say took care of the boy.

Marshall’s due in court again on Thursday for a pretrial conference.