Suffocation After Gunshot in Columbus: Murder Charges Filed

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana has been charged with murder after his on-again off-again girlfriend was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The accused, Anthony Carter, claimed he suffocated the victim to “end her suffering” as the gunshot wound did not kill her immediately.

Police were called to the victim’s home for a welfare check after Carter informed a family member that he had killed her. Upon arrival, they were unable to enter the property and left, but later returned after receiving reports of a man in the nearby woods. Carter was identified as the man and taken into custody.

Initially, Carter claimed that the victim was shot when he tried to grab a gun she was holding, but it failed to kill her. However, he later admitted to police that he had been in control of the gun the entire time. After shooting her, he claimed he put a plastic bag over her head and covered her mouth with his hand to “end her suffering.”

An autopsy revealed that the victim had died from a gunshot wound to the left side of her head. A no-contact order had been issued between Carter and Neville in February 2022 in Jennings County.

The accused has been ordered to be held in custody without bond. If convicted of murder, Carter could face up to 65 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.