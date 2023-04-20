The significance and history of “420” and Indiana marijuana laws

“420” is a term that has gained popularity in recent years as a symbol of marijuana culture. It is often associated with the use of marijuana and has been celebrated on April 20th (4/20) as a day for those who enjoy smoking marijuana. However, the origins of “420” have been the subject of much speculation.

One theory is that “420” was the police code for marijuana possession, although this has been debunked as a myth. Some go as far as to cite Bob Dylan’s song “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” because 12 multiplied by 35 equals 420.

One popular theory suggests that “420” was the code used by a group of high school students in California. Five San Rafael High School students devised a secret code which they used to indicate to each other that they would meet later in the day to smoke cannabis. The phrase was adopted by members of the Grateful Dead and then an article appeared in High Times magazine in 1991 promoting the phrase that allegedly caught on.

Marijuana Laws in Indiana

Indiana has some of the strictest marijuana laws in the United States. Possession of any amount of marijuana is illegal. Penalties can range from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on the amount possessed and any prior drug convictions.

However, Indiana does allow for the sale and consumption of low-THC hemp extracts. They must meet particular testing and labeling requirements, the result of 2018 federal and state legislation.

Recently, there have been efforts to reform Indiana’s marijuana laws. In 2022, a marijuana decriminalization bill for the first time made it to the House Courts and Criminal Code committee. The bill proposed to decriminalize possession of two ounces or less of marijuana but did not advance beyond a hearing.

This year, State Rep. Jake Teshka’s House Bill 1039 sought to allow certain individuals to have cannabis after marijuana is removed from the federal schedule I controlled substance list. It would have established an excise tax on cannabis, with the revenue going to the state general fund.

However, Governor Eric Holcomb has been clear that he is not in favor of legalizing marijuana.

Senator Mike Bohacek’s Senate Bill 70 proposed to decriminalize possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

Meanwhile, Rep. Sue Errington’s House Bill 1065 established the cannabis compliance advisory committee to review and evaluate certain rules, laws, and programs related to marijuana.

It remains to be seen what changes will be made to Indiana’s marijuana laws. However, the introduction of these bills shows that the issue of marijuana legalization and decriminalization is sparking conversation in the state.